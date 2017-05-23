March for missing girl Marie Eleni

22 hrs ago

People supporting the return of four-year-old Marie Eleni Grimsrud who was abducted by her father on April 27, have been invited to participate in a march in Nicosia on Thursday, International Missing Children's Day. According to its organisers, the march will begin at the Road Safety Park in Aglandjia, Nicosia at 6pm on Thursday and see participants-asked to wear white shirts-march to the nearby Police Headquarters.

Chicago, IL

