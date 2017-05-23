Lonely Planet picks Paphos as a top d...

Lonely Planet picks Paphos as a top destination this summer

18 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Paphos received the accolade in Lonely Planet's Best in Europe 2017, which highlights the most exciting European destinations to visit this year. Paphos has been selected as part of the Best in Europe 2017 list in a year when it's culture and history comes to the fore, after being named 2017's European Capital of Culture.

Chicago, IL

