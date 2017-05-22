Lifesguards rescue struggling Paphos ...

Lifesguards rescue struggling Paphos swimmer

Sunday

The man had been swimming in the sea by the hotels next to the municipal beach in Kato Paphos when, shortly before 11am, he was overcome by the waves. The beach's lifeguard, who was just then coming on duty , heard the man's calls for help and rushed to his aid.

Chicago, IL

