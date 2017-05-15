LFC launches coaching programme in Cyprus

Together with partner Gymnastikos Syllogos Pancypria , the Reds will deliver ongoing player development programmes and soccer schools to youngsters in the country, as well as recruiting and training local coaches. The project, which will kick off with programmes at the GSP Stadium and Sports Centre in Nicosia, will officially start this summer and will provide a unique opportunity for youngsters to learn to play The Liverpool Way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liverpool FC.