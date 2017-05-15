LFC launches coaching programme in Cy...

LFC launches coaching programme in Cyprus

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Liverpool FC

Together with partner Gymnastikos Syllogos Pancypria , the Reds will deliver ongoing player development programmes and soccer schools to youngsters in the country, as well as recruiting and training local coaches. The project, which will kick off with programmes at the GSP Stadium and Sports Centre in Nicosia, will officially start this summer and will provide a unique opportunity for youngsters to learn to play The Liverpool Way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Liverpool FC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,350 • Total comments across all topics: 281,061,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC