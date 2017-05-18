Lavrov says saw no secrets in U.S. re...

Lavrov says saw no secrets in U.S. reports on laptop disclosures conveyed by Trump

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nicosia, Cyprus May 18, 2017. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday he saw "no secrets" in U.S. media reports of apparent security threats by Islamic state that were divulged by President Donald Trump last week.

