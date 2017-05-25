Anglo Cypriot Theatre presents two of Samuel Beckett's seminal one act plays: Krapp's Last Tape and Footfalls on May 25, 26 and 27 at 8pm at ARTos Foundation Theatre. What: Krapp's Last Tape and Footfalls When : Thursday, 25 May - Sunday, 27 May Where : ARTos Foundation Theatre, Ay Omologites, Nicosia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.