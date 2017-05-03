Interview: China's economic growth bound to boost world trade: Cypriot economist
China's galloping economic growth over the past 30 years is bound to boost world trade in the future as the country's growing middle class will tend to buy more imported goods, Cypriot economist and politician Marios Mavrides told Xinhua in a recent interview. "I believe that in the coming years the trade between China and the West will grow more and will become a two-way process, as a middle class is being established in China that will tend to buy more consumer goods," Mavrides said.
