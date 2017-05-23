Interspace - Sites Embodied Cyprus

Interspace - Sites Embodied Cyprus

15 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

What: Interspace - Sites Embodied Cyprus When : Wednesday, 24 May Where : Dancehouse Lefkosia , 25 Parthenonos Street, Ayios Andreas, Nicosia During the presentation Arianna Economou and Justyna Ataman will share photos and videos from the festival Sites Embodied Cyprus which took place in April 2017. Sites Embodied Cyprus is a bicommunal international festival on ecology, the environment and the arts.

Chicago, IL

