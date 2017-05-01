Halloumi producers smiling as Cyprus ...

Halloumi producers smiling as Cyprus looks to Far East

Cyprus is looking to the Far East in a bid to expand its export of Halloumi with the Commerce Ministry currently exploring Chinese and Japanese markets. Prospects are reportedly so good, Halloumi producers are concerned they will not have enough sheep and goat milk to meet new demand and remain within long-awaited Protected Designation of Origin guidelines for the cheese's content.

