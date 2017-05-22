A foliate head in the shape of an acanthus leaf: a corbel supporting the Bamberg Horseman , Bamberg cathedral, Germany, early 13th century A Green Man is a sculpture , drawing , or other representation of a face surrounded by or made from leaves . Branches or vines may sprout from the nose, mouth, nostrils or other parts of the face and these shoots may bear flowers or fruit.

