A video showing an exchange between Greek Cypriot officials and crew members on the bridge of Barbaros is making the rounds on social media, as a warning is met with a music response. The video, which has been posted on YouTube, shows the bridge of the Turkish research vessel Barbaros where the voice of Greek Cypriot officials from the Republic of Cyprus is heard over the radio.

