5 hrs ago

Thirteen years after the accession of the Republic of Cyprus to the EU, the country moves forward in a serious and consistent manner, participating actively and effectively in the Union, Government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides has told CNA. In a statement to CNA on the occasion of the 13th anniversary of Cyprus` accession to the EU, Christodoulides said that the country continues its efforts to use its capacity as an EU member state, with a view to further promote its interests, the interests of its citizens and the European vision.

Chicago, IL

