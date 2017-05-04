Girl viciously assaulted after fendin...

Girl viciously assaulted after fending off rapist

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A teenage girl is in intensive care after being viciously assaulted with an iron bar by a man who had tried to rape her in Vokholida . The victim, who Turkish Cypriot police have identified as being a 16-year-old girl, had reportedly fought off her attacker after he allegedly attempted to rape her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,469 • Total comments across all topics: 280,783,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC