From Varosha to Paphos

Sergis Hadjiadamou, a 17-year-old boy at the time, was shocked when an American Embassy vehicle pulled up in front of his house in Paphos, loaded with his late father's long-lost artwork. It was almost 20 years since his family had fled Famagusta in 1974 leaving everything - including the invaluable statues and paintings of Andis Hadjiadamou - behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.