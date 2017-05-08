France's Macron to visit Cyprus in October
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron will be visiting Cyprus in October, the government spokesman in Nicosia told Active Radio on Monday. Macron, who favours more European integration, will be invited at the Conference of the EU's Southern Member States to be organized by Cyprus, Nicos Christodoulides also said.
