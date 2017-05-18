ForMin Teodor Melescanu attends Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers in Nicosia
The Foreign Affairs Minister, Teodor Melescanu is attending Thursday and Friday the reunion of the Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers in Nicosia, under the mandate of the Presidency of the Republic of Cyprus, the relevant ministry informs in a release. The Nicosia reunion will also mark the transfer of the Presidency of the Committee of Ministers from the Republic of Cyprus to the Czech Republic.
