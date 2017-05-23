Former Larnaca resident witnesses Man...

Former Larnaca resident witnesses Manchester attack

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A woman who used to live in Larnaca has described to In-Cyprus.com how she and her 13-year-old son were lucky to get out alive after attending Monday night's concert in Manchester which was the target of a terror attack. Speaking to the In-Cyprus.com, Briton Lucia Perdios, who is married to a Cypriot and used to live in Larnaca where her son and daughter attended school before the family moved to Leeds, described the terrifying moment she realised something had gone terribly wrong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,227,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC