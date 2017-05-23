Former Larnaca resident witnesses Manchester attack
A woman who used to live in Larnaca has described to In-Cyprus.com how she and her 13-year-old son were lucky to get out alive after attending Monday night's concert in Manchester which was the target of a terror attack. Speaking to the In-Cyprus.com, Briton Lucia Perdios, who is married to a Cypriot and used to live in Larnaca where her son and daughter attended school before the family moved to Leeds, described the terrifying moment she realised something had gone terribly wrong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC