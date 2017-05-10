European Gala Night - Golden

Tuesday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

What: European Gala Night - Golden When: Tuesday, 09 May Where : Pallas Theatre, Rigainis and Arsinois, Paphos Gate, Old Nicosia, Nicosia Dedicated to the annual celebration of peace and unity in Europe - Europe Day, it will see internationally-renowned opera stars perform an exclusive selection of arias and canzonet- tas in Italian, English, French and German. All songs will be accompanied on the grand piano by Maestro Alex Zografou.

Chicago, IL

