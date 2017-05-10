EU better prepared to help reunified Cyprus

Brussels said on Wednesday it was now better prepared to embrace a reunified federal Cyprus into the European Union, as EU Commission's Maarten Verwey met with the two leaders. Verwey, who is Director General of the Structural Reform Support Service, met with President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at the old Nicosia airport under the auspices of the UN.

