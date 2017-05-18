ENI has big expectations for Cyprus e...

ENI has big expectations for Cyprus energy hub

Thursday

Italian energy giant ENI can see Cyprus becoming "active hub" for the development of natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean, the company's Executive Vice President of International Affairs Lapo Pistelli said on Thursday. Pistelli also noted that if the Leviathan field area was turned into a natural gas hub, Cyprus would be directly at the crossroads of all possible destinations.

