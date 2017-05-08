Eide: talks on the verge of progress or collapse
UN Special Advisor Espen Barth Eide says Cyprus talks are on the verge of either collapse or significant progress, saying there is no better time than now for a solution. Eide, who spoke with Turkish daily Halkin Sesi in New York after his meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, believes there are not many unresolved issues left in the negotiations.
Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
