Eide: talks on the verge of progress ...

Eide: talks on the verge of progress or collapse

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

UN Special Advisor Espen Barth Eide says Cyprus talks are on the verge of either collapse or significant progress, saying there is no better time than now for a solution. Eide, who spoke with Turkish daily Halkin Sesi in New York after his meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, believes there are not many unresolved issues left in the negotiations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,816 • Total comments across all topics: 280,887,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC