Eide in New York to brief Guterres on Cyprus developments

Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The UN Secretary-General's Special Adviser on Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, is on Friday expected to update SG Antonio Guterres on Cyprus developments. The meeting will be taking place in New York and, as reported by national broadcaster CyBC, will take place at 10.10pm Cyprus time.

Chicago, IL

