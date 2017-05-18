Editorial: Banking on fear

Editorial: Banking on fear

The possibility of Turkey initiating a heated incident in Cyprus' EEZ, when the French major Total starts exploratory drilling in mid-July, has been talked up in previous weeks. It has been suggested that all interested parties in the Cyprus problem should meet in Geneva before the drilling, by the end of June, in a last attempt to get a settlement or, if this is not possible, to take stock and maybe postpone the settlement effort until a more opportune time, namely after the RoC 2018 presidential elections.

