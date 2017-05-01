Dutch woman arrested in Marie abducti...

Dutch woman arrested in Marie abduction case

8 hrs ago

Police say Leif Torkel Grimsrud, left, paid to have his own estranged daughter, right, abducted from her mother in Nicosia Police in Cyprus have detained a 49-year-old Dutch woman in connection with the abduction of little Marie Eleni Grimsrud. According to investigators, the suspected was taken in for questioning at around 11pm on Monday night after an arrest warrant was issued against a 49-year-old woman from the Netherlands.

Chicago, IL

