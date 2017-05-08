Design Hotelsa Launches Co-Lab Mice Edition
Striving to provide an innovative alternative to the staid travel trade events traditionally aimed at the MICE market, this May sees the launch of Design Hotelsa CO-LAB MICE Edition. CO-LAB is an inspiring forum where leaders and visionaries of the MICE industry will engage with carefully selected luxury lifestyle and boutique properties from the Design Hotelsa portfolio.
