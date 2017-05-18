Deals being struck for Cyprus presidential candidates

By Annie Charalambous Election fever is rising, even though President Anastasiades has yet to announce he will seek re-election in February, as widely anticipated, and Opposition Akel are still looking for a suitable candidate. So far, Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos is the only official candidate, but he only enjoys the support of three out of the five so-called centre parties whose goal was to join forces and form an unbeatable alliance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.