Deals being struck for Cyprus presidential candidates

By Annie Charalambous Election fever is rising, even though President Anastasiades has yet to announce he will seek re-election in February, as widely anticipated, and Opposition Akel are still looking for a suitable candidate. So far, Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos is the only official candidate, but he only enjoys the support of three out of the five so-called centre parties whose goal was to join forces and form an unbeatable alliance.

