Cyprus says no WannaCry cyber-attacks after 1st working day
No WannaCry cyber attacks were reported in Cyprus on the first working day after the ransomware virus reportedly affected 200,000 computers worldwide, an official said on Monday. Andreas Anastasiades, who leads the Cyprus Cyber Crime Police Unit, said his department had received no complaints at all up to now either by private computer users of state employees.
