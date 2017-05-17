Cyprus Property: Preparing your home for sale

By Antonis Loizou F.R.I.C.S. Antonis Loizou & Associates Ltd Real Estate Valuers & Estate Agents We have reported in the past that whereas buying a property in Cyprus is not difficult due to the abundance of supply, selling your own property may be more difficult than buying, since you will have to compete against the well organised developers and agents. For this reason the selling time may take up to six months or more .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.