Cyprus police take action against the...

Cyprus police take action against their own

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Four police officers were suspended from duty following findings from an independent probe, while investigation continues against an Interpol Nicosia officer who tipped off a main suspect in Serbia. The findings by independent criminal investigators, along with a formal letter signed by the Attorney General himself, were sufficient to prompt Police Chief Zacharias Chrysostomou to suspend a police sergeant and three police officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,816 • Total comments across all topics: 280,887,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC