Cyprus police take action against their own
Four police officers were suspended from duty following findings from an independent probe, while investigation continues against an Interpol Nicosia officer who tipped off a main suspect in Serbia. The findings by independent criminal investigators, along with a formal letter signed by the Attorney General himself, were sufficient to prompt Police Chief Zacharias Chrysostomou to suspend a police sergeant and three police officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
