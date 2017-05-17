Cyprus: New convention targets illegal antiquities dealers

NICOSIA, Cyprus - Europe's top human rights body is staking aim at smugglers and buyers who deal in stolen antiquities and other priceless cultural artifacts in a trade that's often used to finance terrorist organizations, Cyprus' foreign minister said Wednesday. Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides said the Council of Europe's Nicosia Convention is the first to criminalize the theft and destruction of cultural property.

