Cyprus leaders' 'constructive' meeting ends
President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci held a four-hour-long meeting in Nicosia on Tuesday to carry on with UN-brokered Cyprus reunification talks. Anastasiades described the meeting as "constructive" and also told journalists at the Presidential Palace that they are to meet again under the guidance of UN Cyprus envoy Espen Barth Eide on May 11 and 17. In addition, the two leaders will meet face to face again on May 10 in the presence of a representative of EU President Jean Claude Juncker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC