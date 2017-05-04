Cyprus leaders' 'constructive' meeting ends

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci held a four-hour-long meeting in Nicosia on Tuesday to carry on with UN-brokered Cyprus reunification talks. Anastasiades described the meeting as "constructive" and also told journalists at the Presidential Palace that they are to meet again under the guidance of UN Cyprus envoy Espen Barth Eide on May 11 and 17. In addition, the two leaders will meet face to face again on May 10 in the presence of a representative of EU President Jean Claude Juncker.

