Cyprus leaders' 'constructive' meetin...

Cyprus leaders' 'constructive' meeting ends

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci held a four-hour-long meeting in Nicosia on Tuesday to carry on with UN-brokered Cyprus reunification talks. Anastasiades described the meeting as "constructive" and also told journalists at the Presidential Palace that they are to meet again under the guidance of UN Cyprus envoy Espen Barth Eide on May 11 and 17. In addition, the two leaders will meet face to face again on May 10 in the presence of a representative of EU President Jean Claude Juncker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,773,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC