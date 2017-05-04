Cyprus leaders clash over 'what is a federation'

The bickering between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci continued on Friday with the two men trading barbs over what it means to live in a federation. Responding to criticism from Akinci that the "Greek Cypriot community should understand what a federation is", Anastasiades hit back by accusing the Turkish Cypriot side of failing to return the respect that Greek Cypriots are showing towards them.

