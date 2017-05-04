Cyprus leaders clash over 'what is a ...

Cyprus leaders clash over 'what is a federation'

Friday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The bickering between President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci continued on Friday with the two men trading barbs over what it means to live in a federation. Responding to criticism from Akinci that the "Greek Cypriot community should understand what a federation is", Anastasiades hit back by accusing the Turkish Cypriot side of failing to return the respect that Greek Cypriots are showing towards them.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 20,600 • Total comments across all topics: 280,855,907

