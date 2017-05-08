CYPRUS: Jordanian journalists visit P...

CYPRUS: Jordanian journalists visit Paphos and Limassol

A fifteen member group of journalists from Jordan who cover the tourism, economy and property sectors, visited Paphos and Limassol for a four day trip, following a special invitation by the Leptos Group. During their stay, they visited the property developments of the Group, the new University of Neapolis, the Iasis Medical Centre, as well as the hotels and holiday resorts operated by the Leptos Group in both towns.

