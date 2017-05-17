CYPRUS: Investors take centre stage at EBRD meeting
The current economic developments, the opportunities and challenges facing the business environment and the experience of investors active here were the focal point of an event organised by the Finance Ministry with the support of the Presidency of the Republic of Cyprus and the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency . The investment outlook session "Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean Region: Attractive Investment Opportunities within a Secure Business Environment", was held on May 11, the final day of the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development .
