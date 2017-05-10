CYPRUS: Gov't dismisses Turkish allegations over EEZ

The government in Nicosia has dismissed the positions of Permanent Representative of Turkey to the United Nations Feridun H. Sinirlioglu who expressed in a letter to the UN Secretary General his "grave concern" regarding what he described as the "provocative act" by the government of the Republic of Cyprus to grant an offshore hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation licence for Block 6 of the Cyprus EEZ. Cyprus' Permanent Representative to the UN, Kornelios Korneliou, told the Cyprus News Agency that the contents of Sinirlioglu's letter to the UN is a "repetition of the standard position of Turkey which, of course, we dismiss", adding that "our representations will continue where appropriate".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.