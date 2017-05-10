CYPRUS: French cooperation in the field of gastronomy
The French chef Eric Trochon, awarded Meilleur Ouvrier de France in 2011, and teacher at the prestigious Ferrandi School of Culinary Arts, visited Cyprus recently where he had a meeting at the French ambassador's residence in Nicosia along with the heads of training of the Higher Hotel Institute of Cyprus and their students. Trochon, who also owns two restaurants in Paris and a restaurant in Seoul, led a master class with these students, who were able to benefit from the expertise of a recognised chef and teacher in one of the most prestigious schools of gastronomy in the world.
