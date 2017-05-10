CYPRUS: French cooperation in the fie...

CYPRUS: French cooperation in the field of gastronomy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Financial Mirror

The French chef Eric Trochon, awarded Meilleur Ouvrier de France in 2011, and teacher at the prestigious Ferrandi School of Culinary Arts, visited Cyprus recently where he had a meeting at the French ambassador's residence in Nicosia along with the heads of training of the Higher Hotel Institute of Cyprus and their students. Trochon, who also owns two restaurants in Paris and a restaurant in Seoul, led a master class with these students, who were able to benefit from the expertise of a recognised chef and teacher in one of the most prestigious schools of gastronomy in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,923 • Total comments across all topics: 280,937,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC