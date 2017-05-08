Cyprus Eurovision hopes on Hovig

Cyprus is pinning its hopes on Hovig and his electropop song 'Gravity' as the island gears up for the first Semi-Final of the Eurovision Song Contest on Tuesday night. Taking place in Kiev, Ukraine, the first round of the contest will be aired live on CyBC 1/HD and radio, and online, from 10pm Cyprus time.

