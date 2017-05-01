Cyprus braces for stormy week

Cyprus braces for stormy week

Following a sunny and particularly hot spell, the weather will be getting wetter as of Tuesday with isolated showers and even thunderstorms forecast for the rest of the week. Speaking to the Cyprus Weekly, Meteorological Service official Stephania Loizou said that Tuesday's rainfall was anticipated mainly in the mountains and some inland areas as well as parts of the Larnaca and Famagusta districts.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 19,841 • Total comments across all topics: 280,739,865

