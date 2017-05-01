Cyprus braces for stormy week
Following a sunny and particularly hot spell, the weather will be getting wetter as of Tuesday with isolated showers and even thunderstorms forecast for the rest of the week. Speaking to the Cyprus Weekly, Meteorological Service official Stephania Loizou said that Tuesday's rainfall was anticipated mainly in the mountains and some inland areas as well as parts of the Larnaca and Famagusta districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|They are only few options left to solve the Cy...
|Feb '17
|Mkz6
|7
|Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15)
|Feb '17
|Haggy
|19
|My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|johnblack
|5
|The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|ballbreaker999
|5
|TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|4
|CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10)
|Feb '17
|The Truth
|60
|The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|thatshowitis
|44
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC