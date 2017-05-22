Cyprus begins to distribute medical cannabis
The distribution of medicinal marijuana has begun in Cyprus with doctors across the island having already begun handing out prescriptions for cannabis oil. As pointed out by Cyprus' Friends of Cannabis group, cannabis oil is of vital importance to hundreds of patients, from those with serious ailments including cancer to those experiencing minor, everyday complaints such as headaches.
