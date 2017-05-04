Cyprus airports at the ready

Cyprus airports at the ready

The island's airports appear to be ready to tackle a surge in passenger traffic this year as Cyprus expects record tourist arrivals, while Cypriots travelling abroad will also increase considerably. With tourist arrivals in the first quarter of 2017 already showing a 13.5% increase over the corresponding period last year, with the key UK market showing a 10% rise in reservations and Paphos alone expecting an additional 100,000 tourists, Cyprus cannot afford any problems at its airports.

