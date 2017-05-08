Cyprus A&E departments are drowning i...

Cyprus A&E departments are drowning in non-emergency cases

Only 25% of patients using the Accident and Emergency Department in Nicosia's General Hospital require emergency medical treatment. Doctors described the dreadful situation in which the Nicosia General Hospital's A&E finds itself and expressed the need to explain to the public the nature of the emergency department.

