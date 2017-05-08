Cypriot film director ends 12-day hunger strike
Cypriot filmmaker Panicos Chrysanthou on Tuesday said he has decided to end a hunger strike he embarked on 12 days earlier in protest at the state's biased film subsidy practices. Chrysanthou said he had decided to end the hunger strike, which he began on April 27, in order to give the Education Ministry's Cultural Services time to consider his complaints.
