Crocodiles sighted in Kioneli dam

Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Mert Besiktas, a zoologist of the Vouno Nature, claims that it is very possible that crocodiles inhabit the dam in the Kioneli village in north Nicosia. The zoologist was called in by the Turkish Cypriot Veterinary services to examine the possibility as local residents have reported sightings of crocodiles in the area.

Chicago, IL

