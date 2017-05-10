Capturing religious expression

Capturing religious expression

In the heart of Anexartisias Street in Limassol, stands an arrangement of photos by internationally-acclaimed Israeli photographer, Natan Dvir. The images form a travelling outdoor exhibition entitled 'Belief', initiated by the newly-founded BPRarts Art & Cultural Management company and co-organised by the Embassy of Israel in Cyprus.

Chicago, IL

