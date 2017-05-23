Bulgaria in my Heart

Bulgaria in my Heart

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

The Association of Bulgarians in Cyprus invites you to the event Bulgaria in my Heart at Technopolis 20 in Paphos, under the "Days of Bulgarian Culture 2017", on May 24. The event will include a classical concert, the opening of an art exhibition and a poetry reading, aiming to celebrate and promote Bulgarian culture. The free classical concert will include works by Bulgarian composers and starts at 7pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,131 • Total comments across all topics: 281,268,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC