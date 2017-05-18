Breaking the silence of our museums in Cyprus
A 'cry of protest' is the momentum behind the contemporary art intervention set to open its doors to the public on Friday evening, on the occasion of the International Museum Day . "It's a voice that is trying to help museums and museum concepts to come closer to people," said Iosif Hadjikyriakou, art historian and curator of the exhibition at the House of Hatzigeorgakis Kornesios, considered as the Cyprus Ethnological Museum, which will offer 10 site-specific art installations - each by different creators - at its premises.
