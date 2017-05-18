Breaking the silence of our museums i...

Breaking the silence of our museums in Cyprus

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

A 'cry of protest' is the momentum behind the contemporary art intervention set to open its doors to the public on Friday evening, on the occasion of the International Museum Day . "It's a voice that is trying to help museums and museum concepts to come closer to people," said Iosif Hadjikyriakou, art historian and curator of the exhibition at the House of Hatzigeorgakis Kornesios, considered as the Cyprus Ethnological Museum, which will offer 10 site-specific art installations - each by different creators - at its premises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,114 • Total comments across all topics: 281,145,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC