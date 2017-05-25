Bases pay tribute to dead sergeant
A Greek Cypriot Sovereign Base Area police sergeant Costas Constantinou who was pulled from a burning car on Tuesday has died from his injuries. Bases spokesman Sean Tully confirmed that the sergeant had succumbed to his injuries early on Friday morning while being treated in Nicosia General Hospital's Intensive Care Unit with burns over 90% of his body to the Cyprus News Agency .
