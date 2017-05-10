APOEL beat Omonia to defend league crown

APOEL beat Omonia to defend league crown

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

APOEL clinched a record 26th league title on Saturday night after coming from behind to beat derby rivals Omonia 3-1 at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia. Matt Derbyshire had put Omonia into a ninth-minute lead when he met Renato Margaca's cross with a good header but the lead was cancelled out by Stathis Aloneftis thirty minutes later as he pounced on the Costas Panagi's parry from a Giannis Gianniotas strike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
They are only few options left to solve the Cy... Feb '17 Mkz6 7
Man [email protected] His Children in Patras, Greece (Feb '15) Feb '17 Haggy 19
My theory Cypriots have highest Neanderthal DNA... (Feb '14) Feb '17 johnblack 5
The TURKS give ISLAM a bad name. (Jul '08) Feb '17 ballbreaker999 5
Poll TUKS hate GREEKS because.... (Mar '12) Feb '17 The Truth 4
CYPRUS HISTORY BY George Nakratzas (1963-1974) (May '10) Feb '17 The Truth 60
The Turks claim that there is a conspiracy to b... (Jun '13) Feb '17 thatshowitis 44
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,438 • Total comments across all topics: 281,000,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC