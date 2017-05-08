Anastasiades: The less Eide talks, th...

Anastasiades: The less Eide talks, the better

President Nicos Anastasiades has launched a stinging attack against Espen Barth Eide saying 'the less the UN Special Envoy to Cyprus speaks about the talks, the better'. Speaking at a charity event in Nicosia on Sunday, Anastasiades went on to say that the Norwegian diplomat needs to understand that "with these statements or such an intimidation, we achieve the opposite results" before adding that it had always been agreed that the talks were "a Cypriot-owned dialogue and that the agreement was not to have arbitration or timetables".

Chicago, IL

