Anastasiades: No need to repeat failed methods on Cyprus talks

There is no need for methods that have been tried in the past and failed to be repeated, President Nicos Anastasiades told journalists on Wednesday after five hours of UN-brokered Cyprus talks. "We have actually submitted a constructive proposal that could lead us into a substantial dialogue and a desired outcome but the Turkish Cypriot side has raised objections," he added.

Chicago, IL

